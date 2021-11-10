Shares In FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) -33.94% Down, YTD

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $771.50M, closed the recent trade at $8.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.37 on the day or -14.60% during that session. The FTCI stock price is -92.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.46 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $6.22. The 3-month trading volume is 739.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Sporting -14.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the FTCI stock price touched $8.05 or saw a rise of 22.89%. Year-to-date, FTC Solar Inc. shares have moved -33.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have changed 43.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -148.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.8% from the levels at last check today.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.53% over the past 6 months.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.96 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $129 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.89% with a share float percentage of 110.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTC Solar Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $47.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with the holding of over 3.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.94 million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $23.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $12.39 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.