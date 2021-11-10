SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Forecast To Gain 13.49% To Hit Consensus Price Target

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49B, closed the recent trade at $59.06 per share which meant it gained $10.86 on the day or 22.53% during that session. The SAIL stock price is -8.69% off its 52-week high price of $64.19 and 33.97% above the 52-week low of $39.00. The 3-month trading volume is 840.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Sporting 22.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the SAIL stock price touched $59.06 or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved -9.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have changed 10.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.87% from the levels at last check today.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.43 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $94.01 million and $103.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.00% for the current quarter and 10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -24.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.66% with a share float percentage of 111.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.42 million shares worth more than $583.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $443.18 million and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $137.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 million shares of worth $116.65 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.