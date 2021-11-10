Roblox Corporation (RBLX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has seen 93.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.66B, closed the last trade at $109.52 per share which meant it gained $32.52 on the day or 42.23% during that session. The RBLX stock price is 5.16% off its 52-week high price of $103.87 and 44.76% above the 52-week low of $60.50. The 3-month trading volume is 7.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Sporting 42.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the RBLX stock price touched $109.52 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved 57.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed 55.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $123.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.08% from current levels.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 188.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $637.13 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $704.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $242.19 million and $310.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 163.10% for the current quarter and 127.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -256.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.10%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.42% with a share float percentage of 83.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC with over 36.64 million shares worth more than $3.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC held 7.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 27.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 billion and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 7.29 million shares of worth $655.8 million while later fund manager owns 5.36 million shares of worth $482.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.