Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the recent trade at $8.93 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The PSEC stock price is -3.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 43.78% above the 52-week low of $5.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PSEC stock price touched $8.93 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Prospect Capital Corporation shares have moved 65.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have changed 10.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -27.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 21.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.61% from the levels at last check today.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -8.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 8.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.97%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.13% with a share float percentage of 15.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prospect Capital Corporation having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lsv Asset Management with over 5.95 million shares worth more than $49.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Lsv Asset Management held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.67 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 2.62 million shares of worth $20.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $14.28 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.