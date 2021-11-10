Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has seen 2.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the last trade at $24.53 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 6.19% during that session. The POSH stock price is -327.97% off its 52-week high price of $104.98 and 7.05% above the 52-week low of $22.80. The 3-month trading volume is 972.06K shares.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Sporting 6.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the POSH stock price touched $24.53 or saw a rise of 4.1%. Year-to-date, Poshmark Inc. shares have moved -75.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have changed 5.64%.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.97% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.61 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.39% with a share float percentage of 29.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poshmark Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $64.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.44 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $34.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $17.4 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.