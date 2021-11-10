Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Dropped -8.42% In One Month

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has seen 7.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.39B, closed the last trade at $46.64 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The PINS stock price is -92.75% off its 52-week high price of $89.90 and 7.16% above the 52-week low of $43.30. The 3-month trading volume is 11.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PINS stock price touched $46.64 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc. shares have moved -29.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed -8.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $83.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.52% from current levels.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.80%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $631.55 million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $876.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $442.62 million and $705.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.70% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 93.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.18% with a share float percentage of 79.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 1,091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 46.51 million shares worth more than $3.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 billion and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 15.45 million shares of worth $1.22 billion while later fund manager owns 11.53 million shares of worth $910.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.