Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has seen 8.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $28.10 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -3.93% during that session. The PING stock price is -32.49% off its 52-week high price of $37.23 and 28.93% above the 52-week low of $19.97. The 3-month trading volume is 892.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Sporting -3.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PING stock price touched $28.10 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have moved -1.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have changed 10.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.36% from current levels.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.99 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -577.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.05% with a share float percentage of 88.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ping Identity Holding Corp. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 26.74 million shares worth more than $612.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC held 32.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.16 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $46.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.53 million shares of worth $34.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.