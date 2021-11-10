Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): What Makes The Stock Good?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.82B, closed the recent trade at $49.49 per share which meant it gained $3.12 on the day or 6.74% during that session. The PFGC stock price is -21.01% off its 52-week high price of $59.89 and 16.91% above the 52-week low of $41.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Sporting 6.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PFGC stock price touched $49.49 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Performance Food Group Company shares have moved -2.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) have changed -1.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.13% from the levels at last check today.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.39 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 130.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.43%.

PFGC Dividends

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 92.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Food Group Company having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 18.28 million shares worth more than $886.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $607.15 million and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $183.33 million while later fund manager owns 3.53 million shares of worth $171.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.