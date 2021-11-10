PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Estimation And Forecast

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.80B, closed the last trade at $15.70 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 3.22% during that session. The PBF stock price is -19.62% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 62.23% above the 52-week low of $5.93. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting 3.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PBF stock price touched $15.70 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 121.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 8.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.15% from current levels.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.98% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.63 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.05 billion and $3.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.70% for the current quarter and 82.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.40% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.75% with a share float percentage of 89.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.68 million shares worth more than $270.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.9 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 6.32 million shares of worth $82.02 million while later fund manager owns 2.73 million shares of worth $41.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.