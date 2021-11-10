New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Disappoints Wall Street With 38.52% Stock Price Gain

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 6.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.04B, closed the last trade at $125.97 per share which meant it gained $35.03 on the day or 38.52% during that session. The NEWR stock price is 27.69% off its 52-week high price of $91.09 and 59.1% above the 52-week low of $51.52. The 3-month trading volume is 484.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Sporting 38.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the NEWR stock price touched $125.97 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, New Relic Inc. shares have moved 92.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have changed 69.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $107.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.06% from current levels.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 121.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.21 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $183.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.70% with a share float percentage of 106.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Relic Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HMI Capital Management, LP with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $323.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HMI Capital Management, LP held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.79 million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $136.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $98.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.