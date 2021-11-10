Li Auto Inc. (LI) Drops -4.37%, Marking Lose By Bears

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has seen 7.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.54B, closed the last trade at $29.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.37 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The LI stock price is -59.11% off its 52-week high price of $47.70 and 46.7% above the 52-week low of $15.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting -4.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the LI stock price touched $29.98 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved 3.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 6.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $262.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $149.06 while the price target rests at a high of $400.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1237.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -397.2% from current levels.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 68.62% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 150.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $386.13 million and $639.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 178.60% for the current quarter and 108.20% for the next.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.60% with a share float percentage of 18.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.85 million shares worth more than $833.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $568.63 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 7.47 million shares of worth $230.45 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $206.71 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.