Investor Trust Slackened After AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Shares Gained By $0.17

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.62M, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.73% during that session. The AMPG stock price is -318.6% off its 52-week high price of $19.80 and 66.17% above the 52-week low of $1.60. The 3-month trading volume is 273.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

Sporting 3.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AMPG stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, AmpliTech Group Inc. shares have moved 28.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) have changed 37.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -111.42% from current levels.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.79% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

AMPG Dividends

AmpliTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.69% with a share float percentage of 9.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AmpliTech Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $1.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 70643.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.