Investor Confidence Shakens After Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Share Prices Loss -$5.05

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.94M, closed the recent trade at $17.60 per share which meant it lost -$5.05 on the day or -22.30% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -104.2% off its 52-week high price of $35.94 and 61.31% above the 52-week low of $6.81. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Sporting -22.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AGFY stock price touched $17.60 or saw a rise of 24.3%. Year-to-date, Agrify Corporation shares have moved 77.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) have changed 18.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.74. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.82% from the levels at last check today.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 188.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 376.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.69 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -344.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.53% with a share float percentage of 26.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agrify Corporation having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $9.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Driehaus Capital Management, LLC held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.96 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $11.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $5.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.