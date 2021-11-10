Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.58

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the last trade at $22.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The HCC stock price is -28.74% off its 52-week high price of $28.40 and 31.69% above the 52-week low of $15.07. The 3-month trading volume is 915.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Sporting -2.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the HCC stock price touched $22.06 or saw a rise of 16.44%. Year-to-date, Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares have moved 3.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have changed -19.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.27% from current levels.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $170.25 million and $212.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and -11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.50% over the past 5 years.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.02% with a share float percentage of 98.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warrior Met Coal Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.5 million shares worth more than $128.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.37 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.25% shares in the company for having 4.76 million shares of worth $87.03 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $45.21 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.81% of company’s outstanding stock.