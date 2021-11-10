Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.03

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.33M, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -21.68% during that session. The IMMP stock price is -113.71% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 52.96% above the 52-week low of $1.75. The 3-month trading volume is 269.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Sporting -21.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the IMMP stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 25.6%. Year-to-date, Immutep Limited shares have moved 18.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) have changed -5.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.76 while the price target rests at a high of $8.82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -137.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.72% from current levels.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2016. Year-ago sales stood $2.91 million and $2.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.50% for the current quarter and -62.50% for the next.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 7.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immutep Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boxer Capital, LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $6.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Boxer Capital, LLC held 2.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.31 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 21018.0 shares of worth $64525.0 while later fund manager owns 12131.0 shares of worth $61140.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.