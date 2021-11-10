Investor Confidence Dwindles After Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) Shares Gain By About 0.24

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 8.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.03M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 12.00% during that session. The AESE stock price is -92.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 59.82% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 264.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Sporting 12.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AESE stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 41.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed 28.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.61% from current levels.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $820k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $850k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.87 million and $900k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -86.00% for the current quarter and -5.60% for the next.

AESE Dividends

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.19% with a share float percentage of 60.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $1.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.