How Will ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Perform In Months To Come?

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.32B, closed the last trade at $9.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The RNW stock price is -42.65% off its 52-week high price of $14.08 and 19.96% above the 52-week low of $7.90. The 3-month trading volume is 895.69K shares.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the RNW stock price touched $9.87 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, ReNew Energy Global plc shares have moved -9.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) have changed 6.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.58% from current levels.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.20% over the past 6 months.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.52% with a share float percentage of 74.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReNew Energy Global plc having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $6.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, with the holding of over 90876.0 shares as of Aug 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.9 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.