How Is The Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $723.41M, closed the recent trade at $10.55 per share which meant it lost -$1.36 on the day or -11.42% during that session. The RDW stock price is -60.95% off its 52-week high price of $16.98 and 16.78% above the 52-week low of $8.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Sporting -11.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the RDW stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 23.5%. Year-to-date, Redwire Corporation shares have moved 14.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) have changed 28.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.18% from the levels at last check today.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 18.86% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.19% with a share float percentage of 75.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwire Corporation having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are La Financiere De L’Echiquier with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, La Financiere De L’Echiquier held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Belvedere Trading Llc, with the holding of over 70999.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.