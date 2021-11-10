How Is Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.61B, closed the recent trade at $24.25 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The TS stock price is -5.28% off its 52-week high price of $25.53 and 47.01% above the 52-week low of $12.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenaris S.A. (TS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TS stock price touched $24.25 or saw a rise of 5.01%. Year-to-date, Tenaris S.A. shares have moved 59.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have changed 14.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.01 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.61% from the levels at last check today.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $1.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.20% for the current quarter and 48.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -185.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.40%.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 1.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.94%.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.07% with a share float percentage of 10.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Westwood Global Investments, LLC with over 8.32 million shares worth more than $182.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Westwood Global Investments, LLC held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 7.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.06 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Price (T.Rowe) International Value Equity Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 6.38 million shares of worth $130.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $60.25 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.