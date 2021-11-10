How Is Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69B, closed the last trade at $58.72 per share which meant it lost -$3.25 on the day or -5.24% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -77.3% off its 52-week high price of $104.11 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $55.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Sporting -5.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the FOUR stock price touched $58.72 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have moved -22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have changed -13.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $108.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $93.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -104.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.38% from current levels.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $397.72 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $387.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $214.8 million and $210.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.20% for the current quarter and 83.80% for the next.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.12% with a share float percentage of 103.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc. having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.69 million shares worth more than $345.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $322.95 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.91% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $173.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $141.83 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.