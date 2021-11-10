Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.30B, closed the recent trade at $41.59 per share which meant it lost -$5.84 on the day or -12.31% during that session. The PRGO stock price is -22.39% off its 52-week high price of $50.90 and 8.15% above the 52-week low of $38.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) trade information

Sporting -12.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PRGO stock price touched $41.59 or saw a rise of 13.26%. Year-to-date, Perrigo Company plc shares have moved 6.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have changed 4.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.41% from the levels at last check today.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.65% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -211.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PRGO Dividends

Perrigo Company plc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 2.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.54% with a share float percentage of 93.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perrigo Company plc having a total of 461 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.3 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 17.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $722.8 million and represent 11.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 6.89 million shares of worth $315.8 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $173.59 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.