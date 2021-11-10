Gold Resource Corporation. (AMEX:GORO) Forecast To Rise 63.09% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.90M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.10% during that session. The GORO stock price is -86.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 23.65% above the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 707.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Sporting 4.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the GORO stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Gold Resource Corporation shares have moved -30.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) have changed 24.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -170.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.94% from current levels.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of -$697k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $40.07 million and $39.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.50% for the current quarter and -101.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.20% over the past 5 years.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.89% with a share float percentage of 39.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Resource Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 4.28 million shares worth more than $6.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.93 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $6.08 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $5.48 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.