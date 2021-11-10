Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Shares Gain $28.41 After Investor Confidence Raised

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.10B, closed the recent trade at $189.41 per share which meant it gained $28.41 on the day or 17.65% during that session. The FVRR stock price is -77.39% off its 52-week high price of $336.00 and 31.78% above the 52-week low of $129.21. The 3-month trading volume is 645.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Sporting 17.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the FVRR stock price touched $189.41 or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, Fiverr International Ltd. shares have moved -17.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have changed -7.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $215.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $170.00 while the price target rests at a high of $270.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.25% from the levels at last check today.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.1 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $52.34 million and $55.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.80% for the current quarter and 30.20% for the next.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.00% with a share float percentage of 61.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fiverr International Ltd. having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $357.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Sands Capital Management, LLC held 5.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Vii & Co. Ltd., with the holding of over 1.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.53 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $195.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $99.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.