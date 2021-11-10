Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Gain 1.14%, Marking Win By Bears

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85B, closed the recent trade at $8.01 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The EQX stock price is -40.32% off its 52-week high price of $11.24 and 26.34% above the 52-week low of $5.90. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the EQX stock price touched $8.01 or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved -23.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have changed 8.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.43 while the price target rests at a high of $16.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -100.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.24% from the levels at last check today.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.05% over the past 6 months.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.31% with a share float percentage of 48.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 32.53 million shares worth more than $214.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.34 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.09% shares in the company for having 15.31 million shares of worth $101.03 million while later fund manager owns 12.33 million shares of worth $81.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.10% of company’s outstanding stock.