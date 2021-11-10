Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.39M, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.56% during that session. The ELVT stock price is -37.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 32.3% above the 52-week low of $2.41. The 3-month trading volume is 335.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) trade information

Sporting -6.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ELVT stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, Elevate Credit Inc. shares have moved -10.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have changed -4.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.69% from current levels.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.42 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $90.72 million and $91.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.20% for the current quarter and 47.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 46.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.22%.

ELVT Dividends

Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.46% with a share float percentage of 72.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elevate Credit Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 1.48 million shares worth more than $5.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.6 million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $2.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $1.49 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.