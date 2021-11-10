Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Has Fallen -0.21%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 5.11 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $568.22M, closed the recent trade at $7.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The KODK stock price is -101.13% off its 52-week high price of $14.18 and 10.78% above the 52-week low of $6.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the KODK stock price touched $7.05 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Company shares have moved -13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have changed 2.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -605.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 85.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.82% from the levels at last check today.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.28% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -280.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.00%.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.93% with a share float percentage of 32.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Kodak Company having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $21.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with the holding of over 2.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.95 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $13.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $7.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.