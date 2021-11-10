Does Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60B, closed the last trade at $20.96 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The PK stock price is -17.7% off its 52-week high price of $24.67 and 39.07% above the 52-week low of $12.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the PK stock price touched $20.96 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have moved 22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have changed 9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.12% from current levels.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $417.18 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $452.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98 million and $113 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 325.70% for the current quarter and 300.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.70% over the past 5 years.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 8.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.66% with a share float percentage of 97.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.98 million shares worth more than $679.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $551.27 million and represent 11.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 11.04 million shares of worth $204.22 million while later fund manager owns 6.36 million shares of worth $131.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.