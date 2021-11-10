Could Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 4.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.23B, closed the last trade at $94.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The WYNN stock price is -52.87% off its 52-week high price of $143.88 and 16.54% above the 52-week low of $78.55. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.13.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the WYNN stock price touched $94.12 or saw a rise of 4.54%. Year-to-date, Wynn Resorts Limited shares have moved -16.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have changed 5.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.81% from current levels.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $430.61 million and $686 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 138.70% for the current quarter and 69.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.60% over the past 5 years.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.62% with a share float percentage of 76.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wynn Resorts Limited having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.83 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 billion and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 4.7 million shares of worth $462.15 million while later fund manager owns 4.42 million shares of worth $540.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.