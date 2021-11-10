Can Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.29B, closed the recent trade at $39.11 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The AVTR stock price is -13.45% off its 52-week high price of $44.37 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $25.57. The 3-month trading volume is 4.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AVTR stock price touched $39.11 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Avantor Inc. shares have moved 38.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have changed -3.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.83% from the levels at last check today.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.82 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.6 billion and $1.79 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.40% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 110.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.83%.

AVTR Dividends

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.24% with a share float percentage of 92.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avantor Inc. having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 70.26 million shares worth more than $2.49 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 48.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 billion and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 14.51 million shares of worth $515.36 million while later fund manager owns 13.98 million shares of worth $496.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.