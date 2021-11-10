Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.02B, closed the recent trade at $84.08 per share which meant it gained $6.65 on the day or 8.59% during that session. The BILI stock price is -87.51% off its 52-week high price of $157.66 and 49.22% above the 52-week low of $42.70. The 3-month trading volume is 4.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 33 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting 8.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the BILI stock price touched $84.08 or saw a fall of -0.11%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved -9.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed 9.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $702.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $477.33 while the price target rests at a high of $1170.96. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1292.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -467.71% from the levels at last check today.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800.18 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $902.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $496.07 million and $592.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.30% for the current quarter and 52.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.60% over the past 5 years.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.68% with a share float percentage of 61.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.3 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 6.58 million shares of worth $801.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $485.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.