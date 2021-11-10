Bears Are Back On The Defensive As ADT Inc. (ADT) swung 12.11%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 11.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.95B, closed the last trade at $10.09 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The ADT stock price is -16.65% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 33.3% above the 52-week low of $6.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADT Inc. (ADT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ADT stock price touched $10.09 or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, ADT Inc. shares have moved 28.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have changed 21.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.71% from current levels.

ADT Inc. (ADT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 billion and $1.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 0.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -43.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.95%.

ADT Dividends

ADT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.29% with a share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADT Inc. having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 608.93 million shares worth more than $5.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 79.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.51 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $84.4 million while later fund manager owns 4.32 million shares of worth $36.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.