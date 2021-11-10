Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Forecast To Fall -0.92% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.65B, closed the recent trade at $85.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The ATH stock price is -6.54% off its 52-week high price of $91.26 and 53.75% above the 52-week low of $39.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 990.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.07.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ATH stock price touched $85.66 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Athene Holding Ltd. shares have moved 100.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have changed 17.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $67.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.78% from the levels at last check today.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 billion and $1.61 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.40% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.30%.

ATH Dividends

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.32% with a share float percentage of 91.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athene Holding Ltd. having a total of 468 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 54.58 million shares worth more than $3.68 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 28.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $760.63 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 3.77 million shares of worth $243.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.7 million shares of worth $255.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.