AppLovin Corporation (APP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.60B, closed the recent trade at $99.85 per share which meant it lost -$3.72 on the day or -3.59% during that session. The APP stock price is -4.83% off its 52-week high price of $104.67 and 50.52% above the 52-week low of $49.41. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting -3.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the APP stock price touched $99.85 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved 58.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed 18.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $114.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.88% from the levels at last check today.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 98.22% over the past 6 months.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $696.56 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $750.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.23% with a share float percentage of 4.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $10.2 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.12 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.