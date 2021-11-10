AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): What Is Good About Stock?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.87B, closed the recent trade at $20.65 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 7.92% during that session. The AU stock price is -29.64% off its 52-week high price of $26.77 and 29.44% above the 52-week low of $14.57. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Sporting 7.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AU stock price touched $20.65 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares have moved -15.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have changed 7.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.09 while the price target rests at a high of $25.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.77% from the levels at last check today.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 97.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 159.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.89%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.53 at a share yield of 2.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.20% with a share float percentage of 31.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.39 million shares worth more than $358.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.55 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 21.27 million shares of worth $340.04 million while later fund manager owns 5.19 million shares of worth $103.96 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.