An Analysis Of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.66B, closed the recent trade at $30.96 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -45.96% off its 52-week high price of $45.19 and 23.74% above the 52-week low of $23.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the TCOM stock price touched $30.96 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved -9.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed -3.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $235.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $180.97 while the price target rests at a high of $290.89. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -839.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -484.53% from the levels at last check today.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.83% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.40%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $877.58 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $479.44 million and $798.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.00% for the current quarter and 38.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -149.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.50%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.53% with a share float percentage of 73.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 663 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 54.3 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 45.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 billion and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 14.58 million shares of worth $516.96 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $247.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.