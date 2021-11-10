Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1792.05B, closed the last trade at $3576.23 per share which meant it gained $87.25 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The AMZN stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $3773.08 and 19.44% above the 52-week low of $2881.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 51 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $9.01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the AMZN stock price touched $3576.23 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved 9.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 10.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4091.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3775.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5000.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.56% from current levels.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amazon.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.46%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.20% and -9.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.67 billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $96.14 billion and $125.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.10% for the current quarter and 13.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 101.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 81.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.71% with a share float percentage of 69.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 4,919 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.73 million shares worth more than $112.59 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.77 billion and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 12.11 million shares of worth $41.65 billion while later fund manager owns 8.9 million shares of worth $30.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.