Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Forecast To Gain 50.9% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $406.89M, closed the last trade at $5.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The ALTO stock price is -45.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 23.39% above the 52-week low of $4.39. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Sporting -4.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ALTO stock price touched $5.73 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Alto Ingredients Inc. shares have moved 5.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) have changed 5.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -179.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.07% from current levels.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $266.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $277.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 85.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.25% with a share float percentage of 64.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alto Ingredients Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.01 million shares worth more than $42.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.28 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 5.84 million shares of worth $35.71 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $14.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.31% of company’s outstanding stock.