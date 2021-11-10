Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.02B, closed the last trade at $24.83 per share which meant it lost -$4.5 on the day or -15.34% during that session. The ALKS stock price is -32.9% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 32.06% above the 52-week low of $16.87. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alkermes plc (ALKS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Sporting -15.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ALKS stock price touched $24.83 or saw a rise of 20.9%. Year-to-date, Alkermes plc shares have moved 24.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have changed -20.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.34% from current levels.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.52 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $265.01 million and $280 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.80% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 44.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.10%.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.46% with a share float percentage of 103.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alkermes plc having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.75 million shares worth more than $443.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 20.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $383.45 million and represent 12.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.48% shares in the company for having 13.61 million shares of worth $285.58 million while later fund manager owns 7.45 million shares of worth $139.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.64% of company’s outstanding stock.