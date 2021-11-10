AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Falls -16.51%, Causing Bears To Lose

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $997.32M, closed the recent trade at $19.11 per share which meant it lost -$3.78 on the day or -16.51% during that session. The ASLE stock price is -26.64% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 50.76% above the 52-week low of $9.41. The 3-month trading volume is 167.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) trade information

Sporting -16.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ASLE stock price touched $19.11 or saw a rise of 20.34%. Year-to-date, AerSale Corporation shares have moved 70.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) have changed 30.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 0.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.58% from the levels at last check today.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 93.82% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ASLE Dividends

AerSale Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.08% with a share float percentage of 99.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AerSale Corporation having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 27.02 million shares worth more than $336.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 62.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.09 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $16.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $5.41 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.