A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30B, closed the last trade at $16.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The ATEN stock price is -15.18% off its 52-week high price of $19.05 and 55.93% above the 52-week low of $7.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 783.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the ATEN stock price touched $16.54 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, A10 Networks Inc. shares have moved 67.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) have changed 25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.87% from current levels.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 86.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.5 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $56.61 million and $62.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.40% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 195.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ATEN Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.84% with a share float percentage of 91.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with A10 Networks Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summit Partners, L.P. with over 9.56 million shares worth more than $91.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Summit Partners, L.P. held 12.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 7.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.91 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 2.58 million shares of worth $24.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $15.67 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.