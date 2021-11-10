A Detailed Analysis Of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME)

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.49M, closed the recent trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.21% during that session. The VRME stock price is -78.27% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 27.02% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Sporting 4.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the VRME stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 16.12%. Year-to-date, VerifyMe Inc. shares have moved -4.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) have changed -7.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 96860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -178.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -178.55% from the levels at last check today.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 133.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $101k and $75k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.00% for the current quarter and 300.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.60% over the past 5 years.

VRME Dividends

VerifyMe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.26% with a share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VerifyMe Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SFE Investment Counsel, with the holding of over 65328.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 32221.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.