-28.62% Fall Drives Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $587.90M, closed the last trade at $13.59 per share which meant it lost -$5.45 on the day or -28.62% during that session. The STTK stock price is -345.33% off its 52-week high price of $60.52 and -26.2% below the 52-week low of $17.15. The 3-month trading volume is 158.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

Sporting -28.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the STTK stock price touched $13.59 or saw a rise of 30.31%. Year-to-date, Shattuck Labs Inc. shares have moved -74.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have changed -33.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.48% from current levels.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.44 million and $1.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.90% for the current quarter and 45.30% for the next.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.70% with a share float percentage of 81.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shattuck Labs Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.29 million shares worth more than $182.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.92 million and represent 13.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $25.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $24.96 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.