11.24% Gain Drives Omeros Corporation (OMER) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $450.66M, closed the recent trade at $8.06 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 11.24% during that session. The OMER stock price is -195.91% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 32.38% above the 52-week low of $5.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Omeros Corporation (OMER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Sporting 11.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the OMER stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Omeros Corporation shares have moved -49.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have changed 1.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -321.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.88% from the levels at last check today.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.58 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.63 million and $18.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 178.20% for the current quarter and 71.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.45% with a share float percentage of 54.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omeros Corporation having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.57 million shares worth more than $67.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, with the holding of over 4.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.54 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $24.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $18.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.