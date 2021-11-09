Why Invest In Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Stock?

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.55M, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 16.86% during that session. The TLIS stock price is -449.43% off its 52-week high price of $33.90 and 20.75% above the 52-week low of $4.89. The 3-month trading volume is 201.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.24.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Sporting 16.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the TLIS stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, Talis Biomedical Corporation shares have moved -77.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) have changed 7.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.45% from current levels.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -445.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.30%.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.85% with a share float percentage of 78.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talis Biomedical Corporation having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.57 million shares worth more than $83.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 29.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 5.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.77 million and represent 22.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Contrarian Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $12.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $5.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.