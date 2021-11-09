Why Invest In Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has seen 16.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23B, closed the last trade at $19.08 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The FSR stock price is -67.51% off its 52-week high price of $31.96 and 49.63% above the 52-week low of $9.61. The 3-month trading volume is 9.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the FSR stock price touched $19.08 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 30.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 40.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.35% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.48% over the past 6 months.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 29 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.88% with a share float percentage of 45.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.51 million shares worth more than $260.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Moore Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 11.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.06 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $79.77 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $50.99 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.