Why Do You Need To Add Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) To Your Portfolio?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38B, closed the last trade at $16.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The DVAX stock price is -32.61% off its 52-week high price of $21.39 and 76.5% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the DVAX stock price touched $16.13 or saw a rise of 24.59%. Year-to-date, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have moved 262.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have changed -6.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.59% from current levels.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 114.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 680.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.81 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.50% over the past 5 years.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.75% with a share float percentage of 76.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 14.24 million shares worth more than $140.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 12.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 11.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.95 million and represent 10.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.14% shares in the company for having 7.05 million shares of worth $65.85 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 million shares of worth $65.38 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.10% of company’s outstanding stock.