Why Do Investors Buy Stock In BioNTech SE (BNTX)?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has seen 4.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.40B, closed the last trade at $242.60 per share which meant it gained $25.96 on the day or 11.98% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -91.26% off its 52-week high price of $464.00 and 66.8% above the 52-week low of $80.55. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 million shares.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Sporting 11.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the BNTX stock price touched $242.60 or saw a rise of 18.3%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE shares have moved 197.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed -1.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $282.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130.36 while the price target rests at a high of $381.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.27% from current levels.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,227.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.68 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.70% with a share float percentage of 16.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.43 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $248.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $415.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.