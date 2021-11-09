When Will fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Be Worth Investing In?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.75B, closed the recent trade at $32.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -91.31% off its 52-week high price of $62.29 and 55.93% above the 52-week low of $14.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting -3.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the FUBO stock price touched $32.56 or saw a rise of 7.24%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 20.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 34.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.86% from the levels at last check today.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 90.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 162.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $61.2 million and $105.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 134.70% for the current quarter and 68.60% for the next.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.04% with a share float percentage of 37.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.56 million shares worth more than $167.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.34 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 2.77 million shares of worth $61.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $52.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.04% of company’s outstanding stock.