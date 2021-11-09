When Does Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) Become A Good Investment?

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) has seen 6.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $759.87M, closed the recent trade at $14.50 per share which meant it gained $2.24 on the day or 18.27% during that session. The AGC stock price is -24.9% off its 52-week high price of $18.11 and 30.76% above the 52-week low of $10.04. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Sporting 18.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the AGC stock price touched $14.50 or saw a fall of -9.93%. Year-to-date, Altimeter Growth Corp. shares have moved -4.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) have changed 21.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.34% from the levels at last check today.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.29% over the past 6 months.

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.91% with a share float percentage of 103.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimeter Growth Corp. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.71 million shares worth more than $101.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 17.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 7.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.85 million and represent 15.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Forty Fund and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.84% shares in the company for having 4.92 million shares of worth $50.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $30.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.16% of company’s outstanding stock.