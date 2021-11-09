What Are The Chances Of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Being A Good Investment?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the last trade at $9.28 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -65.84% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 44.72% above the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CIFR stock price touched $9.28 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc. shares have moved -6.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed 17.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.73% over the past 6 months.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.83% with a share float percentage of 38.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company.